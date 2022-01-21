Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given acquired 655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,472.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,875 shares of company stock valued at $11,439,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 329,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

