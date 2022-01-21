CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Natera were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 9.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Natera by 3,830.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after acquiring an additional 99,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Natera by 46.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Natera by 68.4% during the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 81,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Natera by 69.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 325,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,208. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTRA. Cowen began coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.61. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The company had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

