Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 544 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $15,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FCN stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.48 and its 200 day moving average is $143.37. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.07 and a 52 week high of $157.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

