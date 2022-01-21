PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 519 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 369,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 263,806 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Fastly by 38.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Fastly by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fastly by 57.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastly news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $150,859.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $770,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,025. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Shares of FSLY opened at $29.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

