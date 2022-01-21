PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 66.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 20,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total value of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $207.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

