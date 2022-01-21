Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOS. TD Securities raised Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

Canada Goose stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

