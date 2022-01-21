PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $180,000 Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,023,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,025,000 after buying an additional 249,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $148.19 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.96.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

