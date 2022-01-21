Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Sells $85,890.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $85,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MATX opened at $91.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 17.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s payout ratio is currently 8.46%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 17.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 53,586 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 80,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 66.7% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

