Craig L. Evans Sells 2,500 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
EPR stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.
EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.