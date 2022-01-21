Craig L. Evans Sells 2,500 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

EPR stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.