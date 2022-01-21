Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Up 23.8% in December

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 532,500 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 430,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.56 on Friday. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 85.75% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Domenic Serafino bought 17,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $25,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Healthquest Partners Ii, L.P. purchased 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 47,522 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 733,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 235,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Venus Concept by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 26,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

VERO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Venus Concept from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

