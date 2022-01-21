Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Sells $1,806,810.00 in Stock

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,433.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,325.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,320.49. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,061,000 after acquiring an additional 21,346 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 152.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 62.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 37.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.04.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

