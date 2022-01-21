Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers Sells 9,579 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $730.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $796.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $811.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $939.00 to $888.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $872.29.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.