TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $1,022,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $516,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,830 shares of company stock valued at $17,524,319.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Flywire from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.