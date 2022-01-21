TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth $168,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Michael Ciurlino bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $55,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michele Dowling Johnson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $27,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 19,576 shares of company stock worth $277,432.

NASDAQ BLFY opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.71.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

