Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $292.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $270.00 to $292.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LOW. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $260.57.

LOW opened at $223.93 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $150.84 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $150.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

