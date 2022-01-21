Morgan Stanley Raises Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $135.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Shares of HLT opened at $142.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.15 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.81.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

