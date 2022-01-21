Raymond James Boosts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $168.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $164.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.50.

NYSE:FNV opened at $134.58 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of $105.62 and a 1 year high of $163.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average of $141.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.00% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after buying an additional 1,300,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,166,000 after buying an additional 72,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,551,000 after buying an additional 820,331 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,030,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,773,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

