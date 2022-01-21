BlackRock Inc. Buys 2,838,418 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,838,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $484,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average of $57.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 117.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on BSY. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

