Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,196,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 531,970 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Helmerich & Payne worth $471,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,205,000 after purchasing an additional 786,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after purchasing an additional 562,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,879,000 after purchasing an additional 518,337 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,097,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,537,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,067,000 after purchasing an additional 341,752 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

