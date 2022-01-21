Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Decreased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,328,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,825 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Acadia Healthcare worth $467,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $156,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACHC. SVB Leerink began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $53.30 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $68.65. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $587.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

