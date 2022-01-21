Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON:CTG opened at GBX 115 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.51 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. Christie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.90).
