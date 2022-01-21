Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of LON:CTG opened at GBX 115 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.51 million and a P/E ratio of 50.00. Christie Group has a 12-month low of GBX 82 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.60 ($1.90).

About Christie Group

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

