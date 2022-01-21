Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Quidel worth $460,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Quidel by 4.3% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quidel by 1.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Quidel during the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Quidel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Quidel by 467.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 125,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $109.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.37. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

