Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €138.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SY1. Baader Bank set a €137.00 ($155.68) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($138.64) price objective on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($120.45) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($165.91) price target on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symrise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €122.90 ($139.66).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €115.65 ($131.42) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €126.27 and a 200-day moving average of €122.18. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($64.73) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($83.50).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.