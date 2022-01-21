The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Price Target to $32.00

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AGTI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of AGTI opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott A. Christensen sold 19,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $476,692.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $707,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,710 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,717.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Agiliti in the third quarter worth approximately $530,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Agiliti in the third quarter worth $666,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 20.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,899,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,199,000 after buying an additional 484,439 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 31.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agiliti in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

