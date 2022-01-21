Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €71.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been assigned a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($85.23) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.28 ($71.91).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €61.84 ($70.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.69 and its 200 day moving average is €59.37. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of €43.17 ($49.06) and a twelve month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

