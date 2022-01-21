Andrea Carolan Speers Sells 1,280 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $19,033.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrea Carolan Speers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,131 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $17,722.77.

On Monday, January 3rd, Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,330 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $20,841.10.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $353.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.54 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

