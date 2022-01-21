PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Bank of America

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PPL. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. PPL has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of PPL by 11.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in PPL by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

