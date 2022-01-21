Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €50.00 ($56.82) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 62.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FPE. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.74 ($54.26).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €30.74 ($34.93) on Wednesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1-year low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a 1-year high of €44.80 ($50.91). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €31.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.27.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

