PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Barclays

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Barclays from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE PWSC opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

