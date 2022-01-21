State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 104,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RNA opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 995.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. Research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $697,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

