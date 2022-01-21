TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 249,591 Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,591 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGCB. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $504,000. 81.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCB stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

