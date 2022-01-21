Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,318 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 6.1% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,103,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,757 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 90.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 63.5% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 22.8% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 47,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 194.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRI shares. Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $505.24 million, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.23. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

