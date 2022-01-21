State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Gevo were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gevo by 44.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 297.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gevo by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Gevo by 103.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Gevo by 437.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,907,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $708.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

