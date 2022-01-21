Engagesmart Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ESMT)

Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,549 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,662% compared to the typical volume of 315 call options.

ESMT opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55. Engagesmart has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Engagesmart will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Engagesmart during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESMT. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Engagesmart from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

