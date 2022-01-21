Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Winnebago Industries worth $17,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,743,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,473,000 after purchasing an additional 189,477 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 344,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after buying an additional 170,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,557,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,817,000 after buying an additional 140,807 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 191.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 175,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 115,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

NYSE WGO opened at $64.68 on Friday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CL King raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.