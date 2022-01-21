Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

NYSE MX opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $856.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.