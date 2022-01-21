Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.27% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
NYSE MX opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $856.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $26.98.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $109,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $220,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.
Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
