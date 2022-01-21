Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OSH. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. Oak Street Health has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,279,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,438,903. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

