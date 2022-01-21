Short Interest in Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Drops By 19.0%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the December 15th total of 112,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 3,700 ($50.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,208.67.

NGLOY opened at $24.14 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

