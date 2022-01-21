Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Short Interest Update

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 180,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant during the second quarter worth $200,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tennant by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 119.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
About Tennant
Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.
