Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Short Interest Update

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,000 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 15th total of 180,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of NYSE TNC opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $202,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Azita Arvani sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $117,945.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth $417,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tennant during the second quarter worth $200,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Tennant by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tennant by 119.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

