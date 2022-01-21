Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 19,843 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 466,380 shares.The stock last traded at $12.01 and had previously closed at $11.38.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.43 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

