United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 4.7%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $43.04. Approximately 3,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 487,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.
UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.
The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06.
In other news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Natural Foods Company Profile (NYSE:UNFI)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
