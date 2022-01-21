United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Trading Down 4.7%

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s share price dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $43.04. Approximately 3,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 487,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

