Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) shot up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.13. 34,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,480,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EQX. TheStreet cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.25 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.78.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinox Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.