Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Trading 6.3% Higher

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.27. 1,876 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 400,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Pearson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

