Insider Buying: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys 500 Shares of Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $13,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HSON opened at $26.28 on Friday. Hudson Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSON. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Hudson Global in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Global by 13.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the third quarter worth about $610,000. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

