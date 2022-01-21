Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $16,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $82.62 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.25.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

