Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,399 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $16,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 147.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 82.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $621,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $1,813,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,917 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SSD opened at $118.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.27. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.90 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

