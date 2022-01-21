Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 45.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.1% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 92.76% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

