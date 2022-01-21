State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 127.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 36.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,064,000 after acquiring an additional 463,617 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 104.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,403,000 after acquiring an additional 386,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 35.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,996,000 after acquiring an additional 120,947 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 51.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 370,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical stock opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $133.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

