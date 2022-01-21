State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,543 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kimball International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Kimball International by 4.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 7.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 7.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.97 million, a PE ratio of -123.13 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -450.00%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $52,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

