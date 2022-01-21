State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of CHPT opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $44.24.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The company’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $56,256.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

